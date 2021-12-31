COVID-19 testing, at-home tests hard to come by for some around the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says there is no shortage of COVID-19 testing in the state, but many are having trouble when it comes to finding a test.

If you have been looking to get an at-home COVID-19 test because you’re sick, or need one for travel or surgery, you might be out of luck. Some local clinics, including locations in Osage Beach, are in short supply of tests. Other locations may have long wait times due to demand.

Gov. Parson claims there is a stockpile of COVID-19 tests.

”We’ve stockpiled tests and tests, and we still have those, and we’re going to utilize them,” said Gov. Parson on Wednesday. “There’s no shortage of tests in this state. We have the test here, and we’ve been prepared for that for a long time.”

KY3 asked the governor’s office where the tests are. We were told they are at the state’s emergency management agency warehouse.

KY3 searched a few places Thursday around the Ozarks to see where tests were available.

CVS in Lake Ozark did not have rapid test appointments, but did have a PCR testing appointment for early in the day Thursday.

We checked Walgreens. It showed some appointments in Osage Beach, but didn’t specify how many.

As far as at-home tests go, many places are sold out. A Walgreens in Lebanon had some at-home tests for more than $100.

The cheaper ones were sold out.

Tessa Curtis went to Walgreens in Osage Beach in order to get a COVID-19 test for her son. She says it took a while to be able to get a test.

”To find one, it took me about a day of making phone calls to find one that could get us in within a week or so. To get into this COVID test, I had to plan this one specifically week out,” said Curtis.

Once getting there, it took a while to actually get the test done.

”I got in line at 11:15, and I didn’t actually get his test administered to him until 11:50. So I was little over 30 minutes,” said Curtis.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services sent KY3 the following message on COVID-19 testing:

“In May, the State began offering free at-home testing kits for Missourians. From this program’s inception through Dec. 29, just 6,500 kits had been ordered. This morning, the program reached 15,000 orders just during the month of December. After a temporary pause in availability, kits are available again through this online ordering system. These kits will be offered as long as federal funding allows.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.