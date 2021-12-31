Crews respond to house fire in Merriam Woods, Mo.

MERRIAM WOODS, Mo. (KY3) - Several fire crews responded to a house fire Thursday evening in Merriam Woods.

No injuries have been reported so far in the fire. Details are limited as to how the fire started or how much damage it caused. The exact location of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

Monica Silva-Mahnkey, who lives nearby the fire, shared several photos and videos of the fire to KY3.

KY3 has reached out to Taney County authorities for information. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.