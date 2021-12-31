Dozens gather to remember Branson man whose remains were found nearly 2 years after he went missing

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Family and friends gathered Thursday in memory of David Koenig, whose remains were discovered just before Christmas.

Koenig, an amateur MMA fighter, went missing nearly two years ago. He was last seen at the Peachtree Inn in Branson in February 2020.

His skeletal remains were found by a man walking through the woods off Fall Creek Road in Branson last week. Police say it doesn’t appear as though he was a victim of a crime.

“Surprises me big time. It really does,” said Rick Koenig, David Koenig’s father.

Rick says his family is overwhelmed by the support they are receiving.

“It means so much, all of the love, all of the support, everybody being out here. And this is just the little bit that’s been coming our way. It definitely helps,” he said.

For nearly two years, David’s family, with the help of volunteers, searched for any sign of the amateur MMA fighter.

“I’m trying to bring something positive out of the negative,” said Chase Chriswell, David Koenig’s friend.

He organized a memorial ride.

“He’d be speechless. He’d just be sitting in the back smiling and watching it all unfold around him,” he said. “He always wanted to be on a motorcycle, but he was just too big, couldn’t find one to fit on. That’s what he kept telling me, ‘Man, I’m scared I’m going to drop the thing.’”

He says he’ll always remember his friend’s spirit.

“He always made everyone smile around him, joking. It doesn’t matter if you were mad him he still had a smile,” he said.

Rick Koenig said, “Love your kids. Keep them in your sights. Keep them busy. Regardless of how old they are, they’re still your babies so hold onto them like they are.”

A celebration of life, instead of a funeral, will be held next month. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for February.

Investigators have not yet determined the exact cause of David Koenig’s death. Toxicology reports are pending.

