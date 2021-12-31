HVAC companies stay busy in Springfield with frigid temperatures on the way

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With frigid temperatures moving into the Ozarks this weekend, HVAC companies are experiencing a jump in service call requests.

Technicians say that during mild weather people frequently ignore warning signs from their furnace, such as overheating or strange noises. Those issues can become big problems when temps drop and those furnaces are forced to work overtime.

Brett Callahan, Air Services HVAC Service Manager, says they anticipated the increased call load ahead of the new year. Workers are doing things differently than they would heading into a typical holiday weekend.

“Normally we send all of our guys home and have one guy working,” said Callahan. “We saw the forecast and we were like, ‘Uh oh.’ So we actually started making some phone calls, and we have three people on staff right now that will be working all through New Year’s Day. Then we’ll watch the call volumes, and if those start spiking, we’ll start bringing in more people

Technicians say another reason not to wait on making a call is that it’s still sometimes tough to get replacement parts. While supply chain delays aren’t as bad as they were earlier this year, some manufacturers are still having problems.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.