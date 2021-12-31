Nixa Police increase patrols ahead of NYE

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Before you toast goodbye to 2021, make sure you have a sober driver as you head into 2022. The Nixa Police Department wants everyone to get home safe. That’s why they’re adding more patrols out on the roads New Year’s Eve.

“We’re looking for vehicles that are seeing a lot or driving really slow. Having trouble staying in their lane.”

Sergeant Robert Seiner said just one drink can put someone over the legal limit.

“They felt fine but what they’re not realizing is the alcohol consumption is making them not properly judge themselves and what their responses are and they’re truly impaired.”

He said to call a sober driver or you’ll be seeing flashing lights in your rearview mirror and a knock on your window.

“That small amount for that ride isn’t even comparison of what it will take to fight a dwi case.”

Seiner said the added patrols is being paid for through a MODOT grant. In 2020, the department had 82 DWI arrests and so far in 2021, they’re at 125 arrests. He said Nixa Police amended procedures and trainings when it comes to DWI arrests in the last year.

Springfield Police Department will also have extra-duty officers working. SPD had a total of 636 DWI last year. This year there’s been 518 as of November.

