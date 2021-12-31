Advertisement

Pilot dies in plane crash in Barry County, Mo. Thursday

Change this caption before publishing
Change this caption before publishing(WILX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDEN, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators identified a pilot who died in an experimental aircraft in Barry County on Thursday.

Kenneth Phillip Taylor, 53, of Golden died in the crash.

Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd says it Taylor’s first solo flight in the ultralight experimental aircraft. Sheriff Boyd says the plane struck part of a nearby home before crashing. The pilot flew about 500 feet in the plane.

Sheriff Boyd says these types of planes do not require a Federal Aviation Association license or registration because of the size.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nixa, Missouri police locate family of boys found wandering street
Two people are in custody after an assault at the Kum & Go gas station on West Republic early...
Kum & Go employee attacked Wednesday morning in Springfield speaks out on attack
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch, Winter Weather Advisory & Flood Watch issued for the Ozarks
Miguel Angel Melendez-Torres .
Man charged in Branson double homicide case from May 2021, accused of armed robbery in same week
Multiple hazards Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: New year, new weather

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Onion Jam Tarts
Taste of the Ozarks: Onion Jam Tarts
Taste of the Ozarks: Onion Jam Tarts
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch, Winter Weather Advisory & Flood Watch issued for the Ozarks
Arkansas, Penn State play for 1st time in Outback Bowl