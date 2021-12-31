READ THE LIST: Top 21 most-read stories of 2021 on KY3.com

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As 2021 ends, we searched through KY3.com to find the most-read stories of the year.

READ THE LIST:

21. Crews reopen U.S. 65/60 interchange in Springfield after semi crashes through wall (September 21)

20. At least 1 dead, 4 others hurt in Lake Ozark shooting at Bagnell Dam Strip; investigation ongoing (July 15)

19. 2 killed in a late-night shooting outside of Branson restaurant (May 30)

18. Police identify skeletal remains as missing MMA fighter from Branson, Mo. (December 27)

17. Police identify victim, suspect in deadly shooting outside Walmart Neighborhood Market in Springfield (July 14)

16. CLOSED CENTER: Amazon shares update on its closed fulfillment center in Republic, Mo. (November 11)

15. Missouri nature lovers spot venomous caterpillar, one man shares his warning (October 22)

14. Victim identified in deadly crash near Rogersville involving FedEx truck; MSHP seeks vehicle in the investigation (May 7)

13. Feds indict owner of Ozarks restaurants, his managers for hiring undocumented workers (August 25)

12. Missouri man now a millionaire on paper after investment into GameStop stock (January 30)

11. Springfield’s City Utilities notifies customers of rolling blackouts as demand peaks in brutal cold (February 15)

10. The Springfield Three: What we know about cold case 29 years later (June 7)

9. Nicholas Godejohn, convicted in 2015 death of Dee Dee Blanchard, asks judge to set aside criminal case (January 9)

8. Messages from Trump backers prompt former Missouri GOP head’s resignation (January 9)

7. SPOOKY GHOST TOWN: Former Indian Ridge construction goes viral on Tik Tok (April 4)

6. Firefighters respond to a two-alarm fire at Silver Dollar City (November 18)

5. On Your Side: Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards (March 16)

4. 2 found dead after crash near Chadwick, Mo. (June 4)

3. Missouri Highway Patrol finds 3 bodies in Benton County, Mo. (March 3)

2. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mysterious animal on the prowl in Christian County (March 6)

1. What we know about the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater (October 6)

