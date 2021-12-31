REPORTS: Actress Betty White dies weeks before her 100th birthday

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KY3) - People magazine and TMZ.com both report the death of actress Betty White. Her death comes weeks before she would have turned 100-years-old.

White became a household name on television, starring in the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the 1980s hit “Golden Girls.”

Besides starring in sitcoms and making guest appearances in dozens of others, she was a reliably witty game show host and guest; parade emcee (California’s Rose Parade and New York’s Thanksgiving Day parade), and soap opera actor (“The Bold and the Beautiful”). She dabbled in drama on the big screen (including as a U.S. senator in 1962′s “Advise & Consent”) and on TV (“Bones,” “Boston Legal”).

Hosting “Saturday Night Live” in 2010, at age 88, she earned her a fifth Emmy Award and a new generation of admirers.

