Taste of the Ozarks: Onion Jam Tarts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a savory treat for the new year.

Onion Jam Tarts

Ingredients:

5 large onions diced

3 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp butter

2 tsp salt

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

1 cup sugar

1 large raw pizza crust

2 tbsp garlic salt

1/2 cup goat cheese crumbled

In a large pot Carmelize onions with olive oil and butter once onions are completely browned add vinegar, salt, and sugar. Reduce to medium-low heat and cook until thick syrup forms (should coat the back of a spoon and not drip off). Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.

Using a small (2″) cookie or tart cutter cut 12-15 circles out of pizza dough. Place a teaspoon of onion jam on the center of each round and then place it on a lined cookie sheet. Sprinkle crust with garlic salt and bake in a preheated 400-degree oven until golden brown. Garnish with crumbled goat cheese and your choice of green herb.

The recipe serves six to eight.

