Taste of the Ozarks: Onion Jam Tarts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a savory treat for the new year.
Onion Jam Tarts
Ingredients:
5 large onions diced
3 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp butter
2 tsp salt
1/3 cup red wine vinegar
1 cup sugar
1 large raw pizza crust
2 tbsp garlic salt
1/2 cup goat cheese crumbled
In a large pot Carmelize onions with olive oil and butter once onions are completely browned add vinegar, salt, and sugar. Reduce to medium-low heat and cook until thick syrup forms (should coat the back of a spoon and not drip off). Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.
Using a small (2″) cookie or tart cutter cut 12-15 circles out of pizza dough. Place a teaspoon of onion jam on the center of each round and then place it on a lined cookie sheet. Sprinkle crust with garlic salt and bake in a preheated 400-degree oven until golden brown. Garnish with crumbled goat cheese and your choice of green herb.
The recipe serves six to eight.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.