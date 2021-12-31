TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck stuck under bridge over Grant Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Significant traffic delays are expected for some Springfield drivers during rush hour Friday with a semi-truck stuck under a bridge over Grant Avenue.

The semi is struck under a bridge near the Grant Avenue and Commercial Street intersection.

No injuries have been reported at this time. However, traffic is backed up several blocks as crews works to remove the semi-truck. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

The bridge has a low-clearance sign, warning that vehicle over 11 feet and 6 inches tall should not pass.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

