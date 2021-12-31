Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck stuck under bridge over Grant Avenue in Springfield

Significant traffic delays are expected for some Springfield drivers during rush hour Friday...
Significant traffic delays are expected for some Springfield drivers during rush hour Friday with a semi-truck stuck under a bridge over Grant Avenue.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Significant traffic delays are expected for some Springfield drivers during rush hour Friday with a semi-truck stuck under a bridge over Grant Avenue.

The semi is struck under a bridge near the Grant Avenue and Commercial Street intersection.

No injuries have been reported at this time. However, traffic is backed up several blocks as crews works to remove the semi-truck. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

The bridge has a low-clearance sign, warning that vehicle over 11 feet and 6 inches tall should not pass.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nixa, Missouri police locate family of boys found wandering street
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory & Flood Watch issued for the Ozarks
Two people are in custody after an assault at the Kum & Go gas station on West Republic early...
Kum & Go employee attacked Wednesday morning in Springfield speaks out on attack
Miguel Angel Melendez-Torres .
Man charged in Branson double homicide case from May 2021, accused of armed robbery in same week
A Winter Weather Advisory and Flood Watch have been issued for parts of the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: From Strong Storms to Winter Weather

Latest News

Grocery Stores prepare for winter weather
Grocery stores in Lebanon seeing more people ahead of Winter weather
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri doesn’t report new cases Friday; Arkansas adds nearly 4,000 new cases
A Winter Weather Advisory and Flood Watch have been issued for parts of the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: From Strong Storms to Winter Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory & Flood Watch issued for the Ozarks