Advertisement

Weeks-long investigation leads to the arrest of Viola, Ark. man wanted in large narcotics operation

Curtis Dewayne Braden, 64, of VIola, Ark. faces several charges.
Curtis Dewayne Braden, 64, of VIola, Ark. faces several charges.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THAYER, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation by multiple agencies over several weeks led to the arrest of a man wanted for a large-scale narcotics operation.

Curtis Dewayne Braden, 64, of Viola, Ark. faces assault on a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action, drug trafficking, delivery of a control substance (meth), possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest charges.

On December 29, Douglas County Sheriff Christ Degase, Oregon County Sheriff Eric King, Oregon County Chief Deputy Rich Matteson, and Ozark County Sgt. Brown initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 63 near Thayer. A K9 immediately smelled something in the vehicle. Investigators say when Braden was asked to step outside the vehicle he took off. Chief Deputy Matteson injured his hand. Sheriff King was dragged before he was able to pull himself into the car. He convinced Braden to stop where the officers made an arrest.

Investigators say they found 50 grams of methamphetamine inside the truck.

Braden was on probation in Arkansas for drug offenses.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. David Smock/Harrison, Ark. Police Dept.
Police capture Stockton, Mo. doctor wanted for sex crimes
Nixa, Missouri police locate family of boys found wandering street
The weather Saturday will range from strong storms in Arkansas to winter weather up north
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wild Weekend Weather
Officers responded to the Kum and Go gas station on West Republic Road near Campbell Avenue.
Police arrest 2 after assault at Kum and Go gas station in Springfield
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson pushes for more COVID-19 vaccinations; admits Missourians confused about policies

Latest News

2021/AP
READ THE LIST: Top 21 most-read stories of 2021 on KY3.com
Ride for Dave
Dozens gather to remember Branson man whose remains were found nearly 2 years after he went missing
Miguel Angel Melendez-Torres .
Man charged in Branson double homicide case from May 2021, accused of armed robbery in same week
Man charged in Branson double homicide case from May 2021, accused of armed robbery in same week