Advertisement

Amtrak to reduce Missouri service to one daily round trip

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street...
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Amtrak service across Missouri will be reduced to one daily round trip starting Monday. The change comes after state and federal COVID relief money that helped fund two round trips ran out in December.

Missouri’s budget does not include enough funds for two Missouri River Runner round trips across the state.

Patrick McKenna, director of the state transportation department, said the service would lose an estimated $2.5 million if two trains ran from January to June.

Starting Monday, one Amtrak train will leave Kansas City in the morning and one will leave St. Louis in the afternoon.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As cold air presses south, the wind will increase. Wind chills in the 0s and 10s are likely...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Here comes the cold!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory & Flood Watch issued for the Ozarks
Change this caption before publishing
Pilot dies in plane crash in Barry County, Mo. Thursday
Curtis Dewayne Braden, 64, of VIola, Ark. faces several charges.
Weeks-long investigation leads to the arrest of Viola, Ark. man wanted in large narcotics operation
Significant traffic delays are expected for some Springfield drivers during rush hour Friday...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck stuck under bridge over Grant Avenue in Springfield

Latest News

Woman killed, 5 others hurt after head-on crash in Branson on New Year’s Eve
Before the temperatures drop, the Greene County Office of Emergency Management is encouraging...
Greene Co. OEM recommends to prepare your car ahead of winter weather
Missouri raises minimum wage to $11.15 per hour, no increase in Arkansas for 2022
FILE - Arkansas coach Sam Pittman stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...
No. 22 Arkansas, Penn State excited about Outback matchup