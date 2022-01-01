Advertisement

Bowling Green sees damage from New Year’s storms; Power outages across region

Thornton Furniture
Thornton Furniture(Allie Hennard)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Storm damage has been reported in Bowling Green on New Year’s Day.

Thornton Furniture saw significant damage on Cave Mill Road.

Utility workers and emergency crews responded to reports of structural damage and downed trees in the vicinity of Cave Mill Road and Shive Lane.

The City of Bowling Green says to please call 270-393-4000 to report blocked roadways.

Power outages update

