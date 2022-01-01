Advertisement

Feds issue security warning ahead of Capitol riot anniversary

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S....
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. A security assessment said conspiracy theories about election fraud continue to resonate among domestic violent extremists and could again inspire some to promote or commit violence.(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Federal officials are warning “threat actors” may take advantage of the upcoming anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, according to an intelligence assessment issued Thursday to state and local officials.

It does not cite any current specific or credible threats.

The assessment said conspiracy theories about election fraud continue to resonate among domestic violent extremists and could again inspire some to promote or commit violence.

It said lone offenders are the most likely to exploit the upcoming anniversary.

The assessment was prepared by the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the U.S. Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As cold air presses south, the wind will increase. Wind chills in the 0s and 10s are likely...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Here comes the cold!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory & Flood Watch issued for the Ozarks
Change this caption before publishing
Pilot dies in plane crash in Barry County, Mo. Thursday
Curtis Dewayne Braden, 64, of VIola, Ark. faces several charges.
Weeks-long investigation leads to the arrest of Viola, Ark. man wanted in large narcotics operation
Significant traffic delays are expected for some Springfield drivers during rush hour Friday...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck stuck under bridge over Grant Avenue in Springfield

Latest News

Residents describe the fear and chaos of evacuating during the Marshall Fire in Colorado.
Man says he's thankful to escape fast-moving wildfire
Woman killed, 5 others hurt after head-on crash in Branson on New Year’s Eve
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. His effort to...
Judge: Prince Andrew can’t halt sexual assault suit with claim that victim doesn’t live in US
Before the temperatures drop, the Greene County Office of Emergency Management is encouraging...
Greene Co. OEM recommends to prepare your car ahead of winter weather
Missouri raises minimum wage to $11.15 per hour, no increase in Arkansas for 2022