Fire damages home in north Springfield, no injuries reported

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire leads to significant damage Friday evening at a north Springfield home, but no injuries have been reported.

Fire crews responded to the home in the 3500 block of N. Del-Lu Dr. just before 8 p.m. Friday. The fire was contained quickly, but led to some notable damage near the garage.

Investigators have not yet determined how much damage the fire may have caused or how it started.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

