Flights cancelled at Springfield-Branson National Airport ahead of new year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Branson National Airport has seen an increase in flight cancellations over the past few days just ahead of the new year.

Thousands of flights across the country have been cancelled due to staff shortages and COVID-19. Now, that problem has hit the Ozarks.

“We’ve definitely noticed an increase in the number of flight cancellations, both here locally and also nationally,” said airport director Brian Weiler.

Weiler said the cancellations have just been starting.

“Really just in the last two days, we’ve seen a slight increase,” said Weiler. “Pretty rarely, we’d have maybe one every couple days.”

The airport’s director said they are at liberty of the airlines and have no control on if flights get delayed. Weiler also said the airlines tell them its because of crew availability, and not specifically due to COVID-19.

One traveler, Dane Cribbs, said he is wary of flying amid cancellations.

“It’ll put a lot of implications on us as far as what we do because our jobs or our livelihood would be in jeopardy right now,” said Cribbs.

Weiler says cancellations could continue into the new year.

“For the most part, our flights are getting through,” said Weiler. “But there are some hiccups somewhere, and that’s probably going to be around for a while.”

Cribbs said this problem may make him think about flying in the near future.

“As far as being able to get people coming in on time, leaving with the flights being cancelled, it puts a lot of reservations on hold,” said Cribbs.

But luckily for Cribbs, things are leaving on time.

“We had a great Christmas because we had no worries. We’re leaving on time with Allegiant and haven’t had any problems,” said Cribbs.

Weiler said passengers have to be active in checking their flight times and to never assume your flights will depart on time or at all.

