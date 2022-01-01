Advertisement

Greene Co. OEM recommends to prepare your car ahead of winter weather

Before the temperatures drop, the Greene County Office of Emergency Management is encouraging...
Before the temperatures drop, the Greene County Office of Emergency Management is encouraging you to prepare your car for winter weather.(KY3)
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Before the temperatures drop, the Greene County Office of Emergency Management is encouraging you to prepare your car for winter weather. Deputy Director Darren White said to keep a full tank of gas in your car at all times. He said to check your tires for air along with the tread which will help if the roads are icy.

He said it doesn’t hurt to have your battery looked at to make sure it’s working properly and to get an oil change if needed. When it comes to using windshield wiper fluid, White said to use the correct  fluid that works in freezing temperatures.

White said the most important item you can keep in your car is a phone charger and a portable charger incase of an emergency. He said to keep ice melts, a shovel or even kitty litter to help if your vehicle is stuck in the snow.

”The one thing I would really suggest would be the cell phone to be able to call 911 and to be able to call somebody that could come help you,” said White. “Have a backup charger in case your car dies or if you run out of gas or whatever the case is and you can’t charge it from your vehicle.”

Other items to include is a flashlight, jumper cables, water, snacks, gloves, hats and a blanket in case you’re stranded for a long period of time. White says to check your first aid kit and make sure everything is stocked like bandaids and medications.

