Grocery stores in Lebanon seeing more people ahead of Winter weather

Grocery Stores prepare for winter weather
Grocery Stores prepare for winter weather(ky3)
By Marina Silva
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - With the winter weather headed toward the Ozarks, many are running to the grocery stores to stock up on necessities.

Price Cutter Plus in Lebanon started seeing the influx of people on Thursday.

”We had everybody on a register that we could have on a register to keep up with the lines, ” said Price Cutter employee Vickeata Boggs.

She says most of their customers are coming in to prepare for the weather, but there are also several people getting things in celebration of the new year.

Boggs predicts around 60 percent of customers from recent days are grabbing food ahead of the severe weather over New Year’s Day. She has noticed an increase in sales for bottled water.

”Bottled water has become one of the necessities that they buy whenever there’s a storm moving in,” said Boggs.

Workers were ready for the increase in shoppers, but they weren’t necessarily expecting that many people Thursday.

”We hadn’t scheduled for that sort of we weren’t expecting when we make a schedule. Today, we have already scheduled heavy because it’s New Year’s Eve,” said Boggs.

