Hardware shops see high demand for insulation supplies as cold weather approaches the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - People across the Ozarks are prepping to stay warm ahead of a dramatic drop in temperatures.

Oftentimes, that cold air sneaks in through the cracks of our windows and doors. Some hardware shops are seeing quite an increase of people coming in to get the tools to keep that air out.

“It has been warm, so people are not prepared,” said Shawna Bailey with with Cowan’s Ace Hardware in Springfield. “I think we all thought we were going to get away from it, but that’s not going to happen.”

An unusually warm December could soon be met with that cold air we are used to this time of year. Hardware shops say there are several things you can do to help keep the winter nip out.

”Insulation kits for your windows, patio windows, just regular windows,” Bailey said. “Put it up and keeps the heat in and the cold out.”

Insulation items have been hot-ticket items in the last couple of days, Bailey said.

“There’s also weather stripping,” she said. “Which is good to put up in case like, you know, the frame of your doors, you always want to keep those filled in.”

These are all good items if you want to do it yourself, but organizations like OACAC also have programs for those who may need financial assistance.

”This is a great time for people to apply for our weatherization program,” said OACAC Resource Development Manager Lindsey Dumas-Bell. “Our waiting list is fairly short. And it’s a really good time to get applications in.”

OACAC says there is no deadline to apply for the weatherization program, and it comes with many benefits.

”One of the big ones is a reduction in utility costs up to 25%,” Dumas-Bell said. “So people notice the savings.”

Hardware stores also agree weatherizing and insulating your home can help when it comes to that thermostat.

”This will help prevent it so your heat bill doesn’t go up and so the cold stays out,” Bailey said. “It’s all about keeping it warm.”

Pipes are another item that may require some insulation this time of year.

”You can wrap up your pipes and it’ll insulate it and keep it from freezing and breaking,” Bailey said.

Hardware shops like Cowan’s Ace say they also saw quite a spike of shoppers looking for ice and snow salt and shovels Friday.

