Humane Society of Southwest Missouri holds $1 adoption event for adult cats

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is working to clear its facilities, inviting the public Saturday to a $1 dollar adoption day event for adult cats.

Those who took advantage could adopt a cat for $1 without extra expenses for microchips, spay or neuter surgeries, vaccines, and medication.

Katie Newcomb, the marketing coordinator for The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, says they are seeing an increase in cats at their facility this time of year, which was one of the main reasons for holding the adoption special.

“We did a lot of returns around the holidays, so this is us trying to prepare for that,” said Newcomeb. “Maybe we can find homes for animals or cats specifically that have kind of had a hard time doing that.”

The Humane Society will hold a similar adoption event next Saturday at the Drury University basketball games. That event will have dogs available for adoption.

