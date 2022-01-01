Advertisement

Missouri raises minimum wage to $11.15 per hour, no increase in Arkansas for 2022

(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - As of Saturday, the new minimum wage will be $11.15 per hour for Missouri employees who work in private businesses.

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations says the state’s minimum wage increased by 85 cents per hour compared to last year.

Missouri has raised its minimum wage gradually over each of the last six years, according to the Missouri Department of Labor. The increases are part of a plan approved by voters in 2018 to raise the minimum wage every year thru 2023.

The state’s minimum wage law does not apply to public employers, nor does it allow the state’s minimum wage rate to be lower than the federal minimum wage rate. This means that the minimum wage increase may not apply to workers in retail and service businesses.

For restaurants and businesses in which employees work for tips, workers must be guaranteed at least half of the minimum wage per hour. CLICK HERE for more on Missouri’s minimum wage law.

Saturday marks the first New Year’s Day in four years in which the minimum wage will not increase for workers in Arkansas. The state has increased minimum wage gradually over each of the last year to its current rate of $11 per hour. No other wage increases are currently planned for future years for Arkansas, but that could change if the state forms a committee to tackle the issue.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

