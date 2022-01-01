NEW YEAR’S BABY! Cox South welcomes Springfield’s first baby of 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It only took less than an hour for Springfield to welcome its first New Year’s baby of 2022.

Clara Jacqueline Everding was born at 12:38 a.m. Saturday at Cox South, arriving to the world at 8.5 pounds and 20 inches.

Clara’s parents, Kelly and Nathan, are Nixa residents. The couple wasn’t expecting Clara until later in January. CoxHealth says, other than receiving a bit of oxygen due to her early birth, all is well with the baby and her mother.

Clara now shares a birthday with Kelly’s late grandmother. Her parents chose Jacqueline as her Clara’s middle name in honor of Kelly’s grandmother.

“I kind of joked that it would awesome if she came on the first because that’s my grandmother’s birthday,” says Kelly. “So it was really special. So Clara got her name and her birthday,” says Kelly.

Clara joins sister Alivia, age 8, and Bennett, who is 5.

The hospital presented the family a commemorative basket in celebration of the baby’s birth. It included a Noah’s Ark blanket, picture frame, first tooth and curl set, scrapbook to commemorate birthdays, large gray Teddy bear, and congratulatory cards.

