One in custody after fire overnight at Springfield apartment complex

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person is in custody as the Springfield Fire Department investigates an overnight apartment fire in east Springfield.

The fire happened at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of East University, but crews contained it to just one unit. No one was injured, but investigators say the damaged unit will likely be unhabitable for a at least a few days.

The Springfield Police Department was at the scene for separate matter and discovered fire just before 3 a.m. Fire crews arrived to the complex shortly after that.

Springfield fire officials say they are investigating it as a possible arson, and one person of interest in custody. It’s unclear how exactly the fire started.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.