Police arrest driver on suspicion of DWI in wrong-way crash in Springfield Saturday morning; 1 injured

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a driver for suspicion of drunk driving after a wrong-way crash injured a passenger in Springfield Saturday morning.

Missouri Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash at Sunshine and Scenic around 2 a.m.

Investigators say the car was traveling on the wrong side of the road, hit a guardrail, then hit a utility pole. Investigators say the crash injured a woman who was the passenger. The crash involved no other vehicles.

The driver did not suffer any injuries.

