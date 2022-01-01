Police arrest driver on suspicion of DWI in wrong-way crash in Springfield Saturday morning; 1 injured
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a driver for suspicion of drunk driving after a wrong-way crash injured a passenger in Springfield Saturday morning.
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash at Sunshine and Scenic around 2 a.m.
Investigators say the car was traveling on the wrong side of the road, hit a guardrail, then hit a utility pole. Investigators say the crash injured a woman who was the passenger. The crash involved no other vehicles.
The driver did not suffer any injuries.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.