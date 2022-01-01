Severe storms hit Kentucky on New Year’s Day, just three weeks after tornado outbreak

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/KY3) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency, due to severe storms and flooding reported in much of Kentucky on New Year’s Day.

The storm comes just three weeks after one of the deadliest and largest December tornado outbreaks in modern United States history struck Kentucky and other Midwest states from Dec. 10-11. Thousands are working to pick up the pieces, and the state reported a death toll of at least 76 people from that outbreak.

Gov. Beshear says heavy rain, possible tornadoes, hail, and straight line winds on New Year’s Day have impacted parts of Western, Eastern, and South Central Kentucky.

The governor’s office says flash flooding in Green, Barren, Taylor, Adair, Owsley, Breathitt, and Casey Counties led to road closures in water rescues. Casey County and Owsley County have declared local states of emergency.

The governor’s office says a possible tornado damaged businesses in downtown Hopkinsville, and another possible tornado caused damage in Taylor County. Gray affiliate WBKO also reports significant storm damage near Bowling Green.

“It is devastating that we are once again experiencing severe weather just weeks after the deadly tornadoes hit Western Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said Saturday in a press release. “Sadly, some counties have been affected by both of these events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide needed updates. Everyone be aware, stay safe and seek shelter when advised.”

Gov. Beshear says Kentucky Emergency Management has activated the State Emergency Operations Center, and personnel from the Kentucky National Guard, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police, and Kentucky Department of Public Health are monitoring the situation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.