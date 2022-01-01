Woman killed, 5 others hurt after head-on crash in Branson on New Year’s Eve

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A woman was killed and 5 other people were hurt Friday night after head-on crash in Branson on New Year’s Eve.

The crash happened on Highway 376, near the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area overlook, just before 6 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles on their sides from the head-on crash.

Five people are currently being treated for injuries at a Springfield hospital. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified any of the victims.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash and it’s unclear if alcohol or drugs were involved. Branson Police are investigating along with the assistance of a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reconstruction team.

The Branson Fire Department, Western Taney County Fire Protection District, Taney County Ambulance District, Mercy Ambulance in Stone County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Stone County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.