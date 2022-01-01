Advertisement

Woman killed, 5 others hurt after head-on crash in Branson on New Year’s Eve

(Gray)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A woman was killed and 5 other people were hurt Friday night after head-on crash in Branson on New Year’s Eve.

The crash happened on Highway 376, near the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area overlook, just before 6 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles on their sides from the head-on crash.

Five people are currently being treated for injuries at a Springfield hospital. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified any of the victims.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash and it’s unclear if alcohol or drugs were involved. Branson Police are investigating along with the assistance of a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reconstruction team.

The Branson Fire Department, Western Taney County Fire Protection District, Taney County Ambulance District, Mercy Ambulance in Stone County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Stone County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As cold air presses south, the wind will increase. Wind chills in the 0s and 10s are likely...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Here comes the cold!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory & Flood Watch issued for the Ozarks
Change this caption before publishing
Pilot dies in plane crash in Barry County, Mo. Thursday
Curtis Dewayne Braden, 64, of VIola, Ark. faces several charges.
Weeks-long investigation leads to the arrest of Viola, Ark. man wanted in large narcotics operation
Significant traffic delays are expected for some Springfield drivers during rush hour Friday...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck stuck under bridge over Grant Avenue in Springfield

Latest News

Before the temperatures drop, the Greene County Office of Emergency Management is encouraging...
Greene Co. OEM recommends to prepare your car ahead of winter weather
Missouri raises minimum wage to $11.15 per hour, no increase in Arkansas for 2022
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street...
Amtrak to reduce Missouri service to one daily round trip
FILE - Arkansas coach Sam Pittman stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...
No. 22 Arkansas, Penn State excited about Outback matchup