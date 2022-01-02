Logan-Rogersville fire chief warns of risks for those who heat their homes in unconventional ways

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - As it starts to get colder, fire departments around the Ozarks want to remind people about heating their homes in a safe way.

Many fire departments, including the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District, generally see a lot of calls this time of year due people heating their homes in unconventional ways.

“We see it every season, it just depends on the situation,” said Logan-Rogersville Fire Chief Richard Stirts. “This year, fuel prices are way up. So we may see more of that.”

As temperatures start to drop, you may be tempted to do whatever you can to heat your home. But Chief Stirts says to be mindful of what you’re doing.

“Using your kitchen appliances, or candles, or any of that stuff, obviously, is not a good way to keep warm,” said Chief Stirts.

Space heaters have been a common way to keep a home warm, but they may present risks for some homeowners. According to the National Fire Protection Association, 84 percent of home heating deaths involved these stationary or portable space heaters.

Chief Stirts says there is a safe way to use a space heater.

”Space heaters over time has gotten safer and safer,” said Chief Stirts. “You see these oil heaters or space heaters, those are obviously probably safer than ones that actually light up and get warm.”

It is important to not put clothing or any other items on top of the space heater or on the cord. You should also check those furnaces.

”If you haven’t had your furnace on, I would start up. We get a lot of calls when the dust burns off of those deals. People smell something burning is typically dusk dust and make sure that you have it ready to go,” said Chief Stirts.

It is also a good time to check on those carbon monoxide detectors. If needed, they are pretty inexpensive at stores.

”It’s really important, especially if you’re using fossil fuel for heat, to check those carbon monoxide detectors because we do see people die of CO poisoning” said Chief Stirts.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.