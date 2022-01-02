Missouri DHSS planning to increase options for COVID-19 testing demand rises for at-home tests

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is planning to increase testing options for COVID-19 due to a sharp increase in demand for tests.

State officials said they are grateful that Missourians are testing themselves to keep everyone safe. Even though testing has been stretched thin in recent weeks, DHSS officials are expanding their efforts.

Missouri DHSS officials says the state will continue to support drive through sites throughout the state, many which are located in the St. Louis or Kansas City regions.

The state also plans to give out more at-home testing options through its free online ordering system available for Missourians. During the month of December, DHSS officials said they received 15,000 orders alone.

After a temporary pause in availability, kits are available again through the online ordering system.

The at-home testing kits will be available as long as the limited federal funding allows.

Erik Frederick, the chief administration officer for Mercy Hospital said hospitals in Springfield are prepared for the uptick in testing.

”From a supply standpoint, we look good, we’ve had a pretty strong supply chain across the ministry in here locally and we’ll just watch that and see where the demand goes,” said Frederick. “But we’re definitely preparing for higher demand and testing.”

To request a free testing kit, CLICK HERE.

