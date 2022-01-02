Springfield City Council collecting feedback on proposed city flag through Jan. 7

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield residents have less than a week left to share their input on an ordinance to adopt a new city flag.

City leaders began collecting public input on Dec. 13. The city will continue to collect feedback through Friday, January 7 at 5 p.m. The city council is expected to vote on the adoption of the new flag on January 10.

In August, the city surveyed to gauge the public’s thoughts on the new flag design. Some 3,500 people responded to the survey. When asked which flag option they are most supportive of, 72% indicated the newly-proposed city flag. Around 19% indicated a preference for the current flag and about 8% indicated they were interested in other flag design options.

“It’s that flag has been around Springfield as sort of an informal symbol and it’s been really infused throughout the community,” said City Public Information Officer Cora Scott. “You’ve seen it downtown a lot. It’s been on socks. It’s been on signs, it’s been on walls of buildings. So it’ll be interesting to see what council decides to do with this.”

The flag was originally brought before the council in 2017, but was not made an official ordinance until last month. The new flag design created by the Springfield Identity Project in 2017.

“We’re doing an additional month of public input to see how the public feels about that,” said Scott. “We’ve done some extensive surveying and other engagement opportunities in the past, but since they are going to vote on this likely on January 10, they want to provide additional ways for people to give us their opinions.”

If you would like to voice your opinion to the city council, you can call the hotline at (417) 864-1888 or fill out an online survey.

