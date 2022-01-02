Springfield cold weather shelters stay busy amid temperature drop, seek more volunteers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A dramatic shift in temperatures has local overnight shelters gearing up for frigid temperatures to start the new year.

The beds and blankets are ready to go at many local shelters. Ahead of Saturday’s guests, churches say they have not been all that busy lately.

”We’ve only been open 13 nights because of the warm weather,” said Karen Mizell with East Sunshine Church of Christ.

The same holds true at Grace Methodist Church.

”We’ve had an unusually slow start to our cold weather season that started November 1,” said Rhonda Galbraith with Grace Methodist Church.

But shelters say they are expecting it to pick up quite a bit amid this swing in temperatures.

”I expect us to be full and all of the shelters to be full this week, because it’s going to be brutally cold and the wind chills even going to be colder,” Mizell said.

The shelters said they think it could be that way for the months ahead.

“As we look at the weather predictions through the next couple of months, it looks like we could possibly be open every night of January and February,” Galbraith said.

But right now shelters all across town are experiencing one common problem. They have a desperate need for volunteers.

”Because we’ve had a warm start, people aren’t really thinking about that,” Galbraith said. “Last year, we kind of had more of a consistent, cold, warm, cold, warm [pattern] and we were in better shape to hit the cold January of last year.“

”Usually by this time of the season, we’re well equipped with volunteers here, but probably because of the warm weather and COVID, we still need more,” Mizell said. “I have no one to fully cover Friday evenings. I do have a few backups that I can pull from. And I still have a need on Saturday. And I know the other shelters are still in great need of overnight volunteers also.”

Grace Methodist fits 25 women. Over at East Sunshine Church of Christ, they taking 50 men seeking shelter. Other organizations like the Connecting Grounds offer help for those who cannot get into a shelter.

”Our street outreach, they go out anytime that the temperature is below 40 degrees or below 45 degrees and raining,” said Christie Love with the Connecting Grounds. “We just try to get out and get survival supplies to as many people as we can.”

On top of volunteers, Love said there is also a need for more shelters.

“We really only have enough shelter capacity right now for about 10% of our population on the street,” she said. “And that is just absolutely not going to be enough as we go into these really cold weather months.”

All organizations say volunteers and supplies are critical.

”If anybody’s still thinking, ‘I might want to volunteer,’ now’s the time to do that,” Galbraith.

All of the shelters say they still have COVID-19 safety precautions in place, including masking, distancing and temperature checks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.