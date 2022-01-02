Sunday marks 90 years since six officers killed in the ‘Young Brothers Massacre’ in Greene County

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Nine decades have passed since one the 20th century’s deadliest attack on American law enforcement officers.

The “Young Brothers Massacre” resulted in the deaths of six law enforcement officers in Greene County, which happened in the community then known as Brookline on January 2, 1932.

Among the six officers killed include:

Ollie Crosswhite

Marcell Hendrix

Charles Houser

Wiley Mashburn

Sid Meadowss

Tony Oliver

The officers were killed trying to arrest two brothers wanted for the murder of Republic Town Marshal Mark Noe, who was killed during a traffic stop along Main Street in Republic on Sunday, June 2, 1929.

At the time, Greene County Sheriff Marcell Hendrix received a tip that Harry Young and his brother Jennings Young were visiting the family in the area.

Police believed Harry was responsible for the death of the Republic City Marshal in 1929. Hendrix, along with nine others from the Sheriff’s Office and Springfield Police Department went to arrest the Young brothers. They thought the outlaws would come peacefully, but nothing could have been further from the truth.

“The sheriff knocked down the back door and he and his chief deputy were both immediately killed by blasts from inside the house,” says Museum on the Square Executive Director John Sellars. “The gunfire started in earnest after that. Ultimately six officers were dead. The others ran out of ammunition and abandoned what you’d call the battlefield and went for help.”

By the time backup arrived, the Young brothers were gone. Police in Houston, Texas tracked them down several days later. After a brief gun fight, officers found both men dead. The coroner ruled the Young brothers had turned their guns on each other instead of allowing officers to take them in alive.

“This incident was one event that influenced law enforcement in the U.S. to take a more professional and cautious approach to armed standoff situations,” said the Republic Police Department last year in memory of the tragedy. “It is with great honor that we pay a lasting tribute to each of these fallen officers by preserving their memories.”

A memorial to the law enforcement officers who died is on display outside the Greene County Courthouse on North Boonville in Springfield.

