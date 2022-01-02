Advertisement

Suspect at large after 2 killed, 2 injured in Kirksville, Mo. shooting

Anquon Glover
Anquon Glover(Kirksville Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities were searching for a man suspected of killing two people and injuring two others in a shooting in Kirksville.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired on Thursday found an 18-month-old child dead, Kirksville police said. Braxton Cottrill, 22, was taken to a hospital in Columbia, where he died.

Alissa Anders, 18, was hospitalized in critical condition and Randall C.L. Yarrington, 21, was treated at a medical facility for gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.

A suspect, Anquan Eugene Glover, remained at large Friday.

The suspect and victims knew each other and police believe the victims were targeted, the release said.

