Advertisement

Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug....
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 24, 2021.(AP)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter is permanently suspending Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account.

The company confirmed the suspension Sunday saying the account had repeatedly violated its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Twitter has restricted Greene’s account in the past for sharing misinformation about the 2020 presidental election.

“Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big tech can’t stop the truth,” Green said in response to the new ban.

She still has access to and can tweet from her official Congressional Twitter account.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed, 5 others hurt after head-on crash in Branson on New Year’s Eve
Police arrested a driver for suspicion of drunk driving after a wrong-way crash injured a...
Police arrest driver on suspicion of DWI in wrong-way crash in Springfield Saturday morning; 1 injured
Despite afternoon sun, highs will be in the 20s across the Ozarks Sunday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Brrrrrrrr! But, it will be better soon.
Clara Jacqueline Everding was born at 12:38 a.m. Saturday at Cox South, arriving to the world...
NEW YEAR’S BABY! Cox South welcomes Springfield’s first baby of 2022
One person is in custody as the Springfield Fire Department investigates an overnight apartment...
One in custody after fire overnight at Springfield apartment complex

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic
PSG's Lionel Messi warms up prior to the French League One soccer match between Paris...
Lionel Messi among 4 PSG players who test positive for COVID-19
Despite afternoon sun, highs will be in the 20s across the Ozarks Sunday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Brrrrrrrr! But, it will be better soon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Brrrrrrrr! Brandon tracks a slight warmup for the work week - clipped...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Brrrrrrrr! Brandon tracks a slight warmup for the work week - clipped version