ON YOUR SIDE: Key bills and dates as Missouri’s 2022 legislative session starts Jan. 5

Lawmakers, many wearing masks, sit at their desks inside the House chamber Monday, April 27,...
Lawmakers, many wearing masks, sit at their desks inside the House chamber Monday, April 27, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Members of the House returned to the Capitol Monday to begin debate on the state budget for the upcoming fiscal year, a daunting task amid declining revenue because of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri state representatives and senators from the Ozarks will head to Jefferson City in a few days for the start of the 2022 legislative session.

The state’s legislative session officially starts at noon Wednesday. More than 1,100 bills have been pre-filed, ranging in variety of topics from education to finances and pandemic response.

One of the most-anticipated bills that could make the rounds calls for redistricting in Missouri. GOP lawmakers released redrawn maps for the state’s eight U.S. House districts earlier this week. The proposal comes as part of HB 2117, which is by Rep. Dan Shaul (R-Imperial).

GOP lawmakers released redrawn maps for the state’s eight U.S. House districts earlier this week.
Other pre-filed bills could tackle highly-contested issues, such as how critical race theory is taught in schools (HB 1364), changes to dog breed regulations (HB 1657) and a possible repeal to Missouri’s gas tax increase (HB 1594) that took effect last year.

CLICK HERE for a closer look at bills pre-filed ahead of the 2022 Missouri Legislative Session.

Keep these key dates in mind:

  • Jan. 5: First Day of Session
  • Jan. 17: Martin Luther King Holiday — No Session
  • March 1: Last Day to file Senate Bills (Rule 48)
  • March 10: Spring Break Begins Upon Adjournment/Last Day to Place Senate Consent Bills on the Senate Calendar
  • March 21: Senate Will Reconvene
  • April 15: Last Day to Place House Consent Bills on the Senate Calendar (Rule 45)
  • April 15: Easter Holiday — No Session
  • May 6 – Last Day for Floor Action on Appropriation Bills
  • May 13 – Last Day of Session

