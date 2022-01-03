Advertisement

Annual list of banished words released

Lake Superior State University has put phrases like 'wait, what?' on its annual list of...
Lake Superior State University has put phrases like 'wait, what?' on its annual list of banished words.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lake Superior State University has put phrases like “wait, what?” on its annual list of banished words.

The school received thousands of submissions for words or terms that are becoming overused to the point of uselessness.

For example, the school says “no worries” is a meaningless substitute for “you’re welcome.”

Phrases like “at the end of the day” and “new normal” made reappearances this year after first being banished in 1999 and 2012.

Other phrases on the list are “that being said,” “asking for a friend,” “circle back,” “deep dive,” “you’re on mute” and “supply chain.”

Lake Superior State University has released a list of banished words since 1976.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday marks 90 years since six officers killed in the ‘Young Brothers Massacre’ in Greene County
Sunshine and a southwest breeze will help temperatures warm considerably compared to Sunday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming up, for now
Woman killed, 5 others hurt after head-on crash in Branson on New Year’s Eve
One person is in custody as the Springfield Fire Department investigates an overnight apartment...
One in custody after fire overnight at Springfield apartment complex
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Resources for wintry weather, road conditions in the Ozarks

Latest News

President Joe Biden plans to deliver a speech on Jan. 6 focused on sustaining democracy —...
Biden faces altered view of US democracy after Jan. 6
Choosing a New Year’s Resolution can be easy but sticking with it is the hard part.
Springfield personal trainer shares tips on sticking to New Year’s resolutions
Combining his passion for art and the Buffalo Bills, 11-year-old Graysen Ripic used his mouth...
Boy with rare disorder uses mouth to draw picture of Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Combining his passion for art and the Buffalo Bills, 11-year-old Graysen Ripic used his mouth...
Boy with rare disorder uses mouth to draw picture of Bills quarterback Josh Allen