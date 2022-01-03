Advertisement

Apple becomes world’s 1st $3 trillion company

Apple has become the world's first $3 trillion company.
Apple has become the world's first $3 trillion company.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Apple is now the first publicly traded company to ever be worth $3 trillion.

Shares of the technology company were trading Monday at an all-time high of $182.88. The stock later pulled back from that level.

The company passed $2 trillion in 2020 and $1 trillion in 2018.

Apple shares rose 35% in 2021 partly due to the success of its iPhone 13, Apple Music and Apple TV+.

For context, Microsoft is worth about $2.5 trillion, Google owner Alphabet is worth around $2 trillion, and Amazon is worth around $1.7 trillion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High pressure will bring a brief warm-up through Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The warm-up won't last long
Sunday marks 90 years since six officers killed in the ‘Young Brothers Massacre’ in Greene County
Woman killed, 5 others hurt after head-on crash in Branson on New Year’s Eve
One person is in custody as the Springfield Fire Department investigates an overnight apartment...
One in custody after fire overnight at Springfield apartment complex
Anquon Glover
Suspect at large after 2 killed, 2 injured in Kirksville, Mo. shooting

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Snow falls at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The eight...
Holmes jury deadlocked on 3 of 11 charges
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a...
Settlement between Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser now public
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 24,000 cases since Friday; Arkansas adds 1,750 new cases