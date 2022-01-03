Buddy Check 3: New service in the Ozarks helps breast cancer patients cope mentally

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As we begin a new year, a new service for breast cancer survivors is coming to the Ozarks.

The Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks and the Burrell Foundation joined forces to help breast cancer patients recover emotionally from one of the biggest physical challenges they’ve ever faced.

Breast cancer survivor Ann Long says it’s like a moment frozen in time. She remembers what her kids were doing when her doctor called to tell her she had breast cancer. She said she just went to the bedroom and got herself together. That was more than 10 years ago now. Life was pretty picture perfect then. A beautiful family, a rewarding career in education, and deeply rooted in Christian faith, and still the diagnosis was devastating.

Long said after she told her young son he asked, “mommy are you going to die?”

That kind of trauma is a vivid memory for Long and so many breast cancer survivors like her. The mental and emotional parts of surviving the life-threatening disease are often the last to be treated. The Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks is partnering with the Burrell Foundation to change with a brand new opportunity to continue the healing process.

“This will be a support group that is facilitated and led by our doctoral interns,” said Gabrielle Martin, Executive Director of the Burrell Foundation says. “They will get to organize or the structure, but these survivors are going to lead this and whatever they need, emotional support, whatever they’re dealing with, the fear of recent diagnosis, current treatment, remission, whatever it is, our support teams are there to help with the mental health component and let them kind of lead that track.”

Martin says the goal is to create a sense of community among breast cancer patients so mental health challenges can be identified and treated. The support groups will grow out of BCFO’s services, but the meetings are expected to be at Burrell’s new administrative offices.

Long says it will be a great opportunity for breast cancer survivors to share information and hope with each other.

“I think it’s fantastic,” said Long. “Emotional mental health is such a crisis right now anyway, with the world as crazy as it is. Then you add one more thing, people facing their own mortality is a difficult situation, no matter what you’re in, if you don’t have a resource through BCFO or through Burrell or anybody else I don’t know how can face it alone.”

Those support groups start up this month. Be sure to contact the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks to get involved, regardless of whether you’re newly diagnosed or a long-time breast cancer survivor. Walmart Supercenters and Walmart Neighborhood Markets provide individual grants to BCFO and the Burrell Foundation to fund the new support groups.

And as always, we encourage you to sign up for Buddy Check 3 here. You’ll have a reminder to reach out to family or friends and remind them to troubleshoot breast cancer too.

