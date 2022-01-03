Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The warm-up won't last long

Another cold front will arrive early Wednesday
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure is sitting to the east and will bring about more mild conditions today. Temperatures this afternoon will be nearly double Sunday’s highs. You can expect temperatures under sunny skies to climb to 42°. Tonight we are again chilly with temperatures dropping to the 20s.

Temperatures mild in the 40s today
Temperatures mild in the 40s today(KYTV)

Tuesday is one of the warmest days of the upcoming week. With high pressure as the dominate pattern we’ll see the temperatures climb to 50°. It will be more breezy with winds around 10-15mph.

High pressure will bring a brief warm-up through Tuesday
High pressure will bring a brief warm-up through Tuesday(KYTV)

Of course, this warmer air doesn’t last. We’re looking at a strong front moving through Wednesday that looks to drop temperatures throughout the day. With what little moisture is present, can’t rule out light snow Thursday. However, accumulations will be minor due to our dry air and warmer ground temperatures. Keep watch on the forecast for Thursday as things may change closer to the day. Highs in the 20s Thursday due to the arctic air mass moving in with the front.

Light snow or flurries look possible Thursday along with much colder air again.
Light snow or flurries look possible Thursday along with much colder air again.(KY3)

A strong south wind will return this weekend, punching highs back into the lower 50s for Saturday.

Warm through tomorrow then the cold air returns
Warm through tomorrow then the cold air returns(KYTV)

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday marks 90 years since six officers killed in the ‘Young Brothers Massacre’ in Greene County
Woman killed, 5 others hurt after head-on crash in Branson on New Year’s Eve
One person is in custody as the Springfield Fire Department investigates an overnight apartment...
One in custody after fire overnight at Springfield apartment complex
Anquon Glover
Suspect at large after 2 killed, 2 injured in Kirksville, Mo. shooting

Latest News

Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr points as lawmakers consider the state budget inside the...
Missouri House Speaker Haahr, Missouri Senate president to be deposed in mask-related lawsuit
Jamie Boykin, 47, faces charges of delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a...
Vernon County deputies arrest man wanted for multiple crimes
Springfield personal trainer shares tips on sticking to New Year’s resolutions
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid argues a pass interference call during the first half...
Chiefs fall from No. 1 seed with last-second loss to Bengals