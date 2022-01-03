FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The warm-up won't last long

High pressure is sitting to the east and will bring about more mild conditions today. Temperatures this afternoon will be nearly double Sunday’s highs. You can expect temperatures under sunny skies to climb to 42°. Tonight we are again chilly with temperatures dropping to the 20s.

Temperatures mild in the 40s today (KYTV)

Tuesday is one of the warmest days of the upcoming week. With high pressure as the dominate pattern we’ll see the temperatures climb to 50°. It will be more breezy with winds around 10-15mph.

High pressure will bring a brief warm-up through Tuesday (KYTV)

Of course, this warmer air doesn’t last. We’re looking at a strong front moving through Wednesday that looks to drop temperatures throughout the day. With what little moisture is present, can’t rule out light snow Thursday. However, accumulations will be minor due to our dry air and warmer ground temperatures. Keep watch on the forecast for Thursday as things may change closer to the day. Highs in the 20s Thursday due to the arctic air mass moving in with the front.

Light snow or flurries look possible Thursday along with much colder air again. (KY3)

A strong south wind will return this weekend, punching highs back into the lower 50s for Saturday.

Warm through tomorrow then the cold air returns (KYTV)

