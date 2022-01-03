Man charged in deadly Lake Ozark shooting pleads not guilty, change of venue granted

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man charged in a deadly shooting last summer outside of a bar on the Bagnell Dam Strip has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.

Tonka Way-Con Ponder was bonded out of jail after a preliminary hearing in mid-December. He pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing Tuesday.

Attorneys had previously filed a motion for a change of venue, which a judge also granted during the arraignment hearing. The trial will continue in St. Charles County, though an initial trial date has not yet been set, per court records.

Ponder is charged with the death of Blane Curley. He was shot and killed on July 15 near several businesses along the Bagnell Dam Strip.

According to court documents, police obtained surveillance video that showed physical altercation between members of opposing motorcycle clubs on the evening of July 15.

The altercation led to one person pointing a gun at Ponder, who at the time was engaged in a physical alteration with another person. Investigators say Ponder then drew his own weapon and shot one person, who died of injuries at the scene, according to court documents.

Then, members of both opposing clubs exchanged multiple gunshots. That ended with multiple people, including Ponder, being struck by gunfire, per court documents. Investigators say Ponder was wounded, but reloaded his weapon and fired shots at another man who had his hands in the air.

Police say this was the first deadly shooting on the strip in its 90-year history.

