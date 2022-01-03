Mercy updates visitor policy as COVID-19 cases rise
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy announced it is changing its visitor policy as COVID-19 cases spread across the Ozarks.
The enhanced visitor policy begins Monday. Staff will allow only one visitor per patient in all hospitals, clinics, and other patient care facilities. Staff will limit two visitors for pediatric and obstetric patient visits. For end-of-life care, staff will follow regular visitation policies.
Because of the potential for COVID-19 complications, staff may not allow any visitors.
