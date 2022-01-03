Missouri House Speaker Haahr, Missouri Senate president to be deposed in mask-related lawsuit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Senate President Dave Schatz and former House Speaker Elijah Haahr are expected to be deposed in a federal lawsuit filed by a former House employee who alleges he was fired for expressing concerns about a lack of masks and other COVID-19 related measures.

Tad Mayfield says in the federal lawsuit that he asked Schatz and Haahr in August 2020 to require masks in the entire building, not just among administrative staff of the House. He says he was later fired for alleged poor performance.

The lawsuit comes as the Legislature convenes its 2022 session Wednesday, with few COVID-19 safety measures in place.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.