NFL moves Chiefs vs. Broncos to Saturday on KSPR

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The NFL moved the Kansas City Chiefs’ regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos for Saturday. And you can watch it on KSPR!

The Chiefs and the Broncos will kick off at 3:30 p.m. in Denver.

The Chiefs’ playoff positioning hinges on the outcome. The Chiefs can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a victory and a Tennessee Titans loss. The Chiefs would clinch the No. 2 seed with a victory. A loss could drop the Chiefs to the No. 3 seed in the AFC.

