NFL moves Chiefs vs. Broncos to Saturday on KSPR

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The NFL moved the Kansas City Chiefs’ regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos for Saturday. And you can watch it on KSPR!

The Chiefs and the Broncos will kick off at 3:30 p.m. in Denver.

The Chiefs’ playoff positioning hinges on the outcome. The Chiefs can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a victory and a Tennessee Titans loss. The Chiefs would clinch the No. 2 seed with a victory. A loss could drop the Chiefs to the No. 3 seed in the AFC.

