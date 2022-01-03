Overnight shelters in Springfield see success after first bitter cold weekend of winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Coordinators for the overnight cold weather shelters at several Springfield churches say the shelters are running smoothly as the region takes on its first bitter cold stretch of the new year.

The women’s shelter at Grace United Methodist Church and the men’s shelter at East Sunshine’s Church of Christ are among the shelters that have helped out families in need.

“It really went very smoothly,” said Karen Mizell with East Sunshine Church of Christ

“It worked out perfect,” said Rhonda Galbraith with Grace Methodist Church.

Both coordinators say they had a few hiccups after sheltering people throughout the night Saturday into a bitter cold week, but they had a little help on the way.

“We give kudos to Freeway Ministries,” said Galbraith. “City Utilities buses weren’t running, so they provided transportation for all the shelters from Veterans Coming Home [warming center].”

City buses weren’t running during the holiday. Generally, the buses cab offer free rides to people going to overnight shelters. But Mizell said the icy conditions didn’t stop volunteers.

“The weather was a little difficult for them last night, but they were amazing how they pitched in,” said Mizell.

Overall, both shelters say they expect to keep running throughout the week because of the cold temperatures.

“I do expect to be open every night this week. By the end of this week, I’m sure most all the shelters are probably going to be depleting a lot of their supplies,” Mizell.

The women’s shelter at Grace United Methodist Church has a capacity of 25. The men’s shelter at East Sunshine’s Church of Christ has 50.

Both shelter coordinators said some supplies are low, and they need volunteers to help with running the shelters.

“The holes are in the volunteer schedule,” said Galbraith. “So citywide, we’re just short some volunteers.”

“We always have two volunteers on every night,” said Mizell. “We never leave anybody alone as a volunteer. So it’s just mainly being concerned that we’ll have enough volunteers to open up every night for all the shelters.”

To volunteer for the men’s shelter at East Sunshine Church of Christ, call 417 889-54-55.

To volunteer for the women’s shelter at Grace United Methodist Church, call 417 869-0765.

You can also sign up for both on the Community Partnerships of the Ozarks’ website.

