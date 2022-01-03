Police arrest man wanted for setting fire to a Springfield apartment complex on New Year’s Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors revealed new details of a fire on New Year’s Day, saying the suspected arsonist had been disturbing the complex hours before the fire started.

The fire happened at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of East University. On New Year’s eve neighbors say they called the Springfield Police Department several times on the man.

”He was driving around like crazy. Going around the building more than like 18 times,” a neighbor said, who we are not naming for their protection.

They say he was an ex-boyfriend to one of the residents inside the complex. The neighbors say he broke inside his exes apartment and lit two bedrooms upstairs on fire. We are told that the family has lost all their personal belongings from the fire, but no one was injured.

This fire is under investigation. The prosecutor has not filed any charges.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.