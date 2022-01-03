Advertisement

Powerball jackpot grows to $540 million

If someone wins Monday's Powerball drawing, they will be able to choose between a lump sum cash-out of $384 million or choose to receive the entire $540 million in 30 payments made over 29 years.(WTVM, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) - Someone still has the chance to become the first Powerball jackpot winner of 2022.

The lottery’s jackpot has jumped to $540 million after no one won in Saturday night’s drawing.

The next drawing comes Monday night.

If someone wins, they will be able to choose between a lump sum cash-out of $384 million or choose to receive the entire $540 million in 30 payments made over 29 years.

No one has won the jackpot in almost three months.

Powerball says the overall odds of winning the top prize are one in 292 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

