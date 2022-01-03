Advertisement

Prim leads Missouri St. over Drake

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Gaige Prim recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds to carry Missouri State to a 61-56 win over Drake on Sunday night.

Donovan Clay had 15 points and seven rebounds for Missouri State (10-5, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Isiaih Mosley added nine rebounds.

Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. Missouri State totaled 23 points in the first half, the lowest of the season for the hosts, while the 27 second-half points for Drake marked the fewest of the season for the visitors.

Garrett Sturtz had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-5, 1-1), whose four-game win streak was broken. Roman Penn added 13 points. Darnell Brodie had 10 rebounds.

Tucker DeVries scored only four points. The Bulldogs’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, he was 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

