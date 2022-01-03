Small earthquake hits Marion County, Ark.
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIAMOND CITY, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake hit Marion County, Ark. late Sunday night.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake registered as a 2.2. The location is near Diamond City along Bull Shoals Lake.
We have received no reports of any minor damage. The U.S. Geological Survey has reported a few earthquakes in the area in the last few years.
