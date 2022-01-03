Springfield personal trainer shares tips on sticking to New Year’s resolutions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Choosing a New Year’s Resolution can be easy but sticking with it is the hard part. Pat Jones YMCA personal trainer Kelly Johnson said the key to accomplishing your resolutions is to set small goals that are attainable.

Johnson said to keep it simple and start with some cardio and a basic weight training program. If you’re working out from home, she said squats, push ups and lunges are just a few moves you can do anywhere. She said if you can’t make it to the gym or do your at home workout to try and move everyday, whether it’s a walk, swim or playing a sport.

”Just squats, deadlifts, lunges. You have to push and you have to pull,” said Johnson. “My other recommendation on weights do total body every time you walk in. Hit all your big body parts.”

She said most gyms offer a free tour along with a class on how to properly work certain machines. To avoid burnout she said to set realistic goals.

“If you miss one, no big deal. You start again the next day,” said Johnson. “That’s the other thing. Be kind to yourself. People want it perfect. They’re all or nothing. I missed that workout. I’ll never do it again. If you get your 10,000 steps a day, that’s a start.”

