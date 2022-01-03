Advertisement

Vernon County deputies arrest man wanted for multiple crimes

Jamie Boykin, 47, faces charges of delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a...
Jamie Boykin, 47, faces charges of delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) - The Vernon County prosecutor charged a Nevada, Mo. man with multiple crimes after a traffic stop turned up guns and illegal drugs.

Jamie Boykin, 47, faces charges of delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon. A judge set the bond at $50,000.

Courtesy: Vernon County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Vernon County Sheriff's Office(KY3)

Investigators say deputies stopped Boykin on New Year’s Eve. Investigators say deputies seized likely methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a gun. Deputies arrested Boykin without incident.

“He was running around with drugs and gun, so the detectives did an excellent job at getting him off our streets,” said Sheriff Mosher.

Vernon County Sheriff Mosher said several extra patrols worked on New Year’s Eve.

