Webster County Health Unit to hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic Monday morning in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Demand for COVID-19 testing remains high into the new year, and health departments around the Ozarks are working to offer tests to those in need.

The Webster County Health Unit will hold a drive-thru clinic Monday near the Marshfield Town Square to offer free COVID-19 testing. The clinic will be held at 233 E. Washington St. from 8 a.m. to noon Monday.

State partners from NextGen Diagnostic Services will assist with the drive-thru testing. Those seeking a test are encouraged to arrive early.

“The demand for testing has been increasing, so please don’t wait until noon to come down,” said the Webster County Health Unit via Facebook.

The Webster County Health Unit’s nursing team will also be at the YMCA on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon offering flu and COVID vaccines. No appointment is required.

